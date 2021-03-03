Covid-19 Vaccination in Morocco: Italian News Website Commends ‘Dynamic’ Campaign

Morocco stood out with an exceptional and dynamic campaign on a global scale in terms of COVID-19 vaccination, underlines Italian news outlet InsideOver.

The percentage of Moroccan nationals who have already received at least one dose is higher than that in Italy and in France, the source notes, adding that the Kingdom has stood out compared to its neighbors, Africa and European countries in these vaccination efforts against the novel coronavirus.

The vaccination campaign, launched by HM King Mohammed VI, has made remarkable progress, it says, noting that in just over 30 days in Morocco, a total of 3,957,903 people were vaccinated, or 9% of the entire population.

"In Italy, to be clear, 3,009,454 citizens received at least one dose, that is to say a little more than 5% of the inhabitants. The difference however is that in our territory, the vaccination campaign started on December 27. In one month, Morocco administered more doses than Italy,” says InsideOver.

"A comparison which demonstrates on the one hand the surprising effectiveness of this dynamic initiated in Morocco and on the other hand the total lack of preparation of Europe", the source observes, adding even in France, only 4% of citizens have been vaccinated so far.

Regarding the reasons behind "the current success of the Moroccan vaccination campaign", the Italian media stresses that "Morocco is ahead of its neighbors, by buying at least 66 million doses from Chinese Sinopharm and Britain's AstraZeneca, a sufficient quantity to provide 80% of the population with the two doses necessary to increase the effectiveness of the vaccine".

"At this rate, Morocco could reach 30% of the vaccinated population by the end of April, while a first herd immunity could be reached by the summer", according to the same source.

MAP 03 March 2021