COVID-19 Vaccination: Morocco Leads African Countries (Africa CDC)

Morocco is leading African countries in terms of COVID-19 vaccines administered, according to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Until Thursday, 70.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered by African countries, the source points out.

Morocco, South-Africa, Egypt, NIgeria and Tunisia top African countries in terms of COVID-19 vaccines administred to their populations, says CDC Africa, adding that the Kingdom has administered 24.7 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

According to the same source, 1.58 % of the African population has been fully vaccinated.

The Continent has recorded 6,866,597 COVID-19 cases, while 6,016,902 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 174,054 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed, it said.

MAP 06 August 2021