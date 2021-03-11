Covid-19 Vaccine Campaign: Spanish Press Highlights ''Moroccan Miracle''

As Morocco continues the vaccination of its citizens against Covid-19, it has established itself as a "miracle" country, thanks to a strategy that has proven its effectiveness, Spanish media reported.

"Morocco not only became the most advanced African country regarding its vaccination campaign, but also established itself as a miracle country, since it has managed to administer it, within one month and a half, nearly the same number of doses as Spain in two months and a half," the newspaper "La Razon" wrote.

Over four million Moroccans or residents in the country have been vaccinated with a first dose since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on January 29, the Spanish newspaper said.

The vaccination campaign in Morocco which includes AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines gives priority to the elderly, i.e. 60 years and older, medical staff, security members, and teachers, "La Razon" noted. The injections are free of charge, it recalled.

As the vaccination campaign is advancing around the world, Morocco is presented as the African "miracle", the daily "La Vanguardia" said.

With a population of nearly 36 million, Morocco is leading the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Africa, where national vaccination campaigns were launched in only 11 countries.

The number of people vaccinated in Morocco is nearly similar to that recorded in Spain, where 4.8 million have received their first dose, the Spanish news agency "Efe" wrote.

Figures provided by Spain were recorded over a period nearly twice as long as that of Morocco, the news agency said.

Similar to other European countries, the Iberian country began its vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, it recalled.

MAP 11 March 2021