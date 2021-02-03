Covid-19: Virus Reproduction Rate Stabilizes at 0.84

The reproduction rate (R0) of the Covid-19 shows continuous improvement, to stabilize at 0.84 last Sunday, announced the Ministry of Health.

The weekly epidemiological curve relating to the coronavirus in Morocco has fallen by 26.4%, until January 31, said the ministry in its bimonthly report on the epidemiological situation, presented Tuesday in Rabat, by the head of the division of communicable diseases at the Department of Epidemiology and Disease Control, Abdelkrim Meziane Belfkih.

This downward trend was observed in the regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (-78.5%), Fez-Meknès (-65.1%), Draâ-Tafilalet (-38%), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (-32.6%), Souss-Massa (-32.6%), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (-26.5%), Casablanca-Settat (-22.9%), Marrakech-Safi (-22,6%), the eastern region (-14.5%), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (-7.4%) and Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (-6.5%).

The weekly epidemiological curve has increased in the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (+55.6%).

As for the death curve, it has recorded a drop of 40% over the past two weeks, he said, highlighting the drop in active cases of 22% and that of cases in intensive care of 20.4 %.

According to statistics, Morocco holds the 34th place globally and 2nd in Africa in terms of the number of cases, 37th worldwide and 3rd in Africa in terms of the number of deaths, and 40th worldwide and 2nd in Africa in terms of the number of tests, said Meziane Belfkih.

In addition, worldwide, the number of positive cases amounted to 103,670,319 until February 1, i.e. a cumulative incidence rate of 1,330 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The number of registered deaths stood at 2,241,015, a case fatality rate of 2.2%, he said, specifying that the number of people who have recovered reached approximately 75,269,006, or a recovery rate of 72.6%.

In the same context, the official insisted on the importance of respecting preventive health measures in order to limit the spread of the virus, namely the wearing of face masks, regular hand washing and social distancing, calling on citizens to be vigilant during this vaccination campaign period.

Meziane Belfkih recalled that the Ministry of Health will communicate the daily report of the anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign every day at 6:00 p.m., via the portals www.covidmaroc.ma and www.liqahcorona.ma, as well as on the pages of the ministry in social networks.

MAP 02 February 2021