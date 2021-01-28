Creation of 21 Universities between 2021 and 2023 Approved (Official)

The national commission for the coordination of higher education approved the creation of 21 new universities between 2021 and 2023, said on Tuesday Driss Ouaichi, minister delegate for higher education.

Answering a question at the house of advisors on the increase of limited access universities, Ouaouicha recalled that forty institutions opened their doors in the last four years. In addition, eleven new similar institutions opened for the academic year 2020-2021 in Beni Mellal, El Jadida, Kenitra, Agadir, Fkih Bensaleh, Casablanca, Fez and Settat.

According to the official, out of 147 universities, 81 had limited access until 2019-2020, with 165.782 seats out of 518.896 and 6182 permanent professors out of a total of 14.964.

The number of students enrolled in these institutions reached 659.128 out of over a million in 2020-2021, he said, underlining that the ministry, along with the universities, increased the number of seats in limited access institutions, especially for physicians, engineers and specialized personnel. The number of seats went from 20.460 in 2017 to 31.552 last year in order to meet the increasing demand and development requirements.

MAP 27 January 2021