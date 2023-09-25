Culture Ministry Heavily Involved in Rebuilding Quake-Affected Historical Sites (Minister)

Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, said, here Friday, that his department is heavily involved in the efforts to rebuild historical sites affected by the earthquake.

In accordance with the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, the ministry has been heavily involved, initially, in the assessment of the possible risks that damaged historical sites could generate on the population, and then in the protection of these monuments, Bensaid told the press following a field visit to several sites in Marrakech, Al Haouz and Ouarzazate.

Bahia and El Badii Palaces have not suffered major damage and should, therefore, ensure a visitor capacity of 50%, Bensaid pointed out, adding that the Tinmel mosque suffered great damage and major efforts are underway in cooperation with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and local authorities to restore the mosque.

All sectors and departments endeavor to make sure that the quake-affected areas return to normal, Bensaïd stressed, hailing the spirit of solidarity and mutual assistance of Moroccans who have been strongly mobilized behind HM King Mohammed VI during this difficult ordeal.

MAP: 23 September 2023