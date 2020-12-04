Department of State: New U.S. Consulate General Campus in Casablanca, Latest Demonstration of 'Enduring Friendship, Strategic Partnership' with Morocco

The groundbreaking of the new U.S. Consulate General campus in Casablanca is the latest demonstration of the "enduring friendship and strategic partnership" between the U.S. and the Kingdom of Morocco, the U.S. Department of State pointed out on Thursday.

In a release, the Office of the Spokesperson underlines that the new U.S. Consulate General "will provide a secure and resilient platform for U.S. diplomacy in Morocco."

Speaking at a ceremony held on this occasion, the U.S. ambassador to Morocco, David T. Fischer, said that "the United States is banking on the future of Casablanca as a regional hub in the areas of business, trade, culture and travel, as HM King Mohammed VI's plan to make Morocco the gateway to Africa materializes."

"As a result of this project, an estimated $100 million will be invested in the local economy and a workforce of more than 500 American, Moroccan, and third-country nationals will be employed during construction," the U.S. Department of State added.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Wali of Casablanca–Settat region, Said Ahmidouch, the Consul General of the United States in Casablanca, Jennifer Rasamimanana, the director of protocol at the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Ambassador Anas Khales, the mayor of Casablanca, Abdelaziz El Omari, and the governor of Hay Hassani, Khadija Benchouikh.

MAP 04 December 2020