Deploying High-Speed Rail Lines in Morocco, Structural Response to Growing Mobility (Minister)

The deployment of high-speed rail lines in Morocco is by no means a luxury, but rather an absolute necessity and a bold and realistic decision, Minister of Transport and Logistics Mohamed Abdeljalil stressed Tuesday in Marrakech.

"The deployment of the high-speed line shows the sense of public authorities' realism, providing a structural response to a level of mobility in sustained growth, combined with the imperatives of sustainable development and land use planning," saidAbdeljalil at the opening of the 11th edition of the World Congress of the International Union of Railways (UIC) on high speed, held under the theme "High Speed Rail: the right speed for our planet."

He noted that "the profound multifaceted changes have been accelerated following the perverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting the players to take, with courage and good collective intelligence, the path of transformation, reinvention and innovation in our mobility models of tomorrow to be more sustainable and more inclusive.”

Abdeljalil cited the advent, in November 2018, of the High Speed Train "Al Boraq" linking Tangier to Casablanca, a project, which was the first step of an ambitious master plan, involving the development of a linear of 1,500 km of high-speed lines and 3. 800 km of conventional lines, highlighting the remarkable performance recorded by "Al Boraq" which confirm the relevance of Morocco’s strategic choice in developing the national railway system.

The deployment of the high-speed line has been a qualitative leap, thus constituting a reference model for improving public services, which encourages to pursue, with determination, the ambition to deploy by 2030, the second stage of this master plan, to extend our high-speed network to Agadir, he added.

MAP: 07 March 2023