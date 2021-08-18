Diplomatic Forum: Tamek Presents Efforts To Improve Detention Conditions

The General Delegate for Prison Administration and Reintegration Mohamed Salah Tamek presented, on Tuesday, the efforts to improve detention conditions in Morocco, in front of an audience of ambassadors and diplomats accredited to the Kingdom.

Speaking at the 103rd edition of the Diplomatic Forum, Tamek highlighted the main programs and projects undertaken by the general delegation for the humanization of the conditions of detention and the preparation for the reintegration of detainees after their release.

He referred to the actions carried out to modernize prison management and strengthen governance procedures, in particular through the enhancement of human resources, the development of digitization and the adoption of a gender approach.

Thus, the DGAPR has intensified the programs for the reintegration of detainees by focusing its work on education, literacy, vocational and artistic training, as well as the organization of sports, cultural and religious activities for the benefit of detainees, he said, insisting on the central place given to the dimension of human rights in providing care for vulnerable groups.

Tamek highlighted the modernization of the procedure for processing prisoners' complaints at the level of the General Inspectorate.

In addition, Tamek mentioned the situation of foreign detainees serving their sentences in Morocco and the initiatives made by the DGAPR for the benefit of this category, in particular in terms of facilitating visits by representatives of diplomatic missions to their compatriots.

In a statement to MAP, President of the Diplomatic Foundation Abdelati Habek noted that this event enabled ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Rabat to learn about the various strategies of the DGAPR, particularly in the fight against radicalization and extremism in penitentiaries and for the reintegration of prisoners after their release.

The Kingdom has made the humanization of detention conditions a major aspect of respect for human rights, stressing that this effort will help detainees regain social life as good citizens.

MAP 17 August 2021