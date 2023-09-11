Earthquake: Provisional Toll Stabilizes at 2,122 Dead and 2,421 Injured at 7:30 p.m. (Ministry of the Interior)

The provisional toll from the earthquake that shook some of the Kingdom's provinces and prefectures on September 8 had stabilized at 7:30 pm, at 2,122 dead and 2,421 injured, the Ministry of the Interior said in a statement.

In addition, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, expressed, during the working session that the Sovereign presided over on this subject, the Kingdom of Morocco's most sincere thanks to the many brotherly and friendly countries that have voiced their solidarity with the Moroccan people in this difficult situation and several of which have expressed their readiness to provide help and assistance in these particular circumstances, the ministry added.

As part of an approach in line with international standards in such circumstances, the Moroccan authorities have carried out a precise assessment of needs on the ground, given the fact that non-coordination in such situations could be counterproductive, said the same source.

On this basis, the Moroccan authorities responded favorably, during this particular phase, to offers of support from friendly countries such as Spain, Qatar, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, which proposed the mobilization of several search and rescue teams, the ministry said.

Adopting the same approach of coordination and assessment of needs related to this critical stage, these teams established contacts on the ground with their Moroccan counterparts on Sunday September 10, added the same source.

As intervention operations progress, the assessment of potential needs could evolve, enabling us to call on offers of support from other friendly countries, depending on the specific needs of each stage, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Based on this observation, the Kingdom of Morocco affirms to welcome all solidarity initiatives emanating from different regions of the world and which illustrate the degree of respect by these countries and their recognition of Morocco's constant commitments and its multiple contributions to international humanitarian support actions, carried out in accordance with the High Directives of HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, the statement concluded.

MAP: 10 September 2023