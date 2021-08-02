ECA Executive Secretary Welcomes Royal Initiatives Aimed at Advancing Women Status

The initiatives undertaken by HM King Mohammed VI to advance women’s status have been welcomed by the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Vera Songwe.

Songwe, who received Friday at the headquarters of the UNECA in Addis Ababa, the Ambassador Permanent Representative of Morocco to the African Union and the UNECA, Mohamed Arrouchi, also expressed her thanks to Morocco for the unwavering support and commitment of the Kingdom to the various UN projects.

"I thank the Mission of the Kingdom for its close collaboration with the United Nations and particularly with the UNECA," said the UN official in a statement at the end of these talks.

"We are going through very difficult times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but with Morocco we are working on the issue of migration", said the United Nations Under-Secretary-General.

During this meeting, Ms. Songwe and Mr. Arrouchi reviewed the preparations for the upcoming events at the level of the UNECA, as Morocco is the rapporteur of the office of the conference of finance ministers of this UN Commission.

The two sides also discussed the support of the UNECA during Morocco's chairmanship of the sub-committee of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the African Union on economic and trade issues.

The two officials also tackled the 2nd session of the UNECA, held in Morocco in 1960 in Tangier, and which will possibly be celebrated next year.

Ms. Songwe took this opportunity to express her warm congratulations to the Kingdom on the occasion of the celebration of the 22nd anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the Throne of his Glorious Ancestors.

MAP 31 July 2021