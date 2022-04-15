Either PCR Test or Vaccine Pass Required for Sea Travel - Government Spokesman

Travelers by ship can either perform a PCR test or present the vaccine pass, said Thursday in Rabat the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.



The government is willing to ease anti-COVID-19 preventive measures when "necessary requirements are met," he said at a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting.



The government, Baitas explained, deals with anti-COVID-19 restrictions depending on the evolution of the national and international epidemiological situation.



He said that easing these measures is still necessary to boost economic recovery and ensure the freedom of movement of citizens.



On Tuesday, shipping companies resumed their regular passenger services between the Moroccan ports of Tangier Med and Tangier City and the Spanish ports of Algeciras and Tarifa, as part of the restoration of maritime links between the two countries.

MAP 14 avril 2022