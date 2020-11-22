El Guergarat: Republic of Sao Tome and Principe Expresses Support for Peaceful Actions Undertaken by Morocco

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Communities of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe Edite Ten Jua expressed, Friday in Rabat, her support for the peaceful actions undertaken by the Moroccan authorities in order to restore the free movement of goods and people in El Guergarat between Morocco and Mauritania.

During a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita, the Santomean minister condemned the blockade perpetrated by the "polisario" in El Guergarat since October 21st, respecting neither the resolutions of the United Nations nor the role of the African Union which supports the political process, calling for a peaceful solution.

She also reaffirmed the unwavering position of her country in supporting the Moroccanness of the Sahara and in defending the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

During these talks, the two ministers welcomed the opening of the Santomean Consulate General in Laâyoune in January 2020 and the announcement made on this occasion about the opening of a resident Embassy in Rabat during this year.

In a press statement, the Santomean minister also expressed her country's determination to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation with Morocco, so as to contribute to the promotion of South-South cooperation.

She recalled that cooperation with the Kingdom includes several areas notably education and training in key sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, tourism and renewable energy, stressing that the bilateral cooperation roadmap signed following her talks with Bourita will enable the Moroccan private sector to participate in structural projects in Sao Tome and Principe.

This meeting also touched on issues of common interest and affirmed the will to give new impetus to relations between the two countries.

Morocco and the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe signed, on Friday in Rabat, a cooperation roadmap for the 2021-2022 period covering several sectors including education and training, technical cooperation, economic promotion and investment, in addition to the exchange of official visits.

MAP 21 November 2020