El Otmani Warns Against Fake News on Vaccination Campaign

The Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, warned Thursday in Rabat against the fake news related to the progress of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Speaking at the Government Council, which met through videoconference, El Otmani welcomed the action of the National Scientific Committee which represents the scientific reference and the reliable source of information in this area, given the competence, the experience and expertise of its members who regularly interact with national and international data on the pandemic, conduct professional and scientific analyzes and issue scientific opinions on the basis of which official decisions are based in the Kingdom.

The Head of Government, who commented the reactions raised about the AstraZeneca vaccine, explained that the National Scientific Committee has issued its scientific opinion in this regard based on a scientific study on the effects of this vaccine in Morocco and across the world, before recommending to continue using this vaccine, noting that this opinion is consistent with the position of the World Health Organization (WHO) and that of the European Medicines Agency.

El Otmani, who welcomed the progress of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, commended on behalf of the citizens the health and security teams and all the stakeholders who contribute to the success of this campaign, which has so far provided around 6 million doses, making Morocco the leader of the African continent in terms of vaccination, and a model that was commended worldwide.

The Head of Government also praised the efforts made to provide more vaccines to Morocco in order to achieve the objective set by the Kingdom, stressing the need to continue to implement the precautionary and health measures which were extended at the beginning of this week.

Pending the achievement of the vaccination target, which will allow a return to normal life, El Otmani underlined the need to strictly respect precautionary and health measures, and to remain vigilant, stressing that the requests related to the reduction of precautionary measures submitted by citizens and some affected sectors are studied the authorities concerned, in the light of epidemiological developments, at the national and international level, and the need to protect the country and safeguard the safety of its citizens.

The Head of Government called on citizens to be more patient during these steps aimed at containing the spread of the virus, adding that under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco has made "great achievements and success-stories on many levels, of which it can be proud, and the latest of which is the national vaccination campaign."

MAP 18 March 2021