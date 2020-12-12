Embassy of Republic of Haiti Inaugurated in Rabat

The Embassy of the Republic of Haiti in Morocco was inaugurated, on Saturday in Rabat, during a ceremony chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita, and his Haitian counterpart Claude Joseph.

On this occasion, the two ministers signed two agreements, a cooperation roadmap for the period 2021-2023 and a memorandum of understanding in the field of diplomatic training.

The roadmap covers several areas, notably economic and investment promotion, training and higher education and technical cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, renewable energy, vocational training, water and health.

The memorandum of understanding aims, for its part, to establish a framework for sustainable cooperation in the training of young diplomats and in terms of sharing experiences and information in the fields of diplomacy and international relations.