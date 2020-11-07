Emirati Newspaper: UAE Consulate in Laayoune Illustrates Depth of Strategic Morocco-Emirates Relations

The decision of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to open a consulate general in Laayoune is a "step that reflects the depth of strategic relations linking Morocco to this country," underlined Emirati newspaper "Al-Bayan".

The UAE is the first Arab and non-African country to open a consulate general in the southern provinces of Morocco, the newspaper said.

This decision illustrates the steadfast position of the Emirates in defending Morocco's legitimate rights and just cause, as well as the UAE's commitment alongside the Kingdom in various international events and fora, it added.

According to Al-Bayan, the opening of the Emirati Consulate General "comes in support of the efficient efforts of Moroccan diplomacy based on international law, which so far have led to the opening of 16 consulates in the southern provinces of the Kingdom."

The UAE has always displayed its support for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco, the daily highlighted.

The accelerated pace of consulates' opening in the Moroccan Sahara reflects the positive interaction with the Moroccan plan which - according to the UAE - provides a legal framework for any settlement of the Moroccan Sahara issue.

The autonomy plan represents a solution that goes hand in hand with the UN Charter and the various UN resolutions, Al-Bayan concluded.

MAP 07 November 2020