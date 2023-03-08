Emperor of Japan Receives Morocco's Lower House Speaker

The Emperor of Japan Naruhito received, Monday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami, on a working visit to Japan leading a parliamentary delegation.

During this meeting, Talbi El Alami expressed his thanks and appreciation for Japan’s continued support to Morocco, affirming the strong, solid and deeply rooted relations between the two countries, the Lower House said Tuesday in a statement.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives stressed that the Kingdom of Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, aspires to diversify its partners and share its experiences to serve humanity, contribute to its prosperity, consolidate peace and security in the world and support development in all its dimensions, according to the same source.

Talbi El Alami also stressed the importance of coordination, joint parliamentary action, exchange of visits and sharing of experiences and expertise, noting that his visit to Japan, at the head of a parliamentary delegation, aims to support efforts to rapprochement, communication and constant dialogue between the legislative institutions of the two countries in order to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and coordination.

For his part, the Emperor of Japan recalled his visit to Morocco in 1991 when he was Crown Prince, alongside his father Emperor Akihito, recalling his memories in the cities of Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech and Fez, the statement added.

The Emperor of Japan has, in this sense, commended the efforts made by HM King Mohammed VI to fight against climate change and promote peace and security in the world.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives arrived Sunday in Tokyo, with the parliamentary delegation accompanying him, for a four-day working visit at the invitation of the Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives Hiroyuki Hosoda.

The Moroccan delegation is composed of Mohamed Ghayate, chairman of the parliamentary group of the National Rally of Independents, Ahmed Touizi, chairman of the parliamentary group of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, Nouredine Moudian, chairman of the parliamentary group of the Istiqlal Party, Lahoucine Azougagh, of the same party, Abderrahim Chahid, chairman of the parliamentary group of the Socialist Union of Popular Forces and Chaoui Belassel, chairman of the parliamentary group of the Constitutional Union.

MAP: 07 March 2023