EU Must Preserve and Enrich Long-standing Partnership with Morocco (French MP)

The European Union must preserve and enrich its long-standing multifaceted partnership with Morocco, underlined Laurent Garcia, Member of the French National Assembly for the Meurthe-et-Moselle constituency.



At the end of his meeting, on Wednesday, with the Consul General of Morocco in Strasbourg Driss El Kaissi, the French deputy affirmed that Morocco is a historical partner of the European Union, which is called upon to consolidate preserve and enrich this partnership.



Garcia also called for overcoming the bilateral crisis between Morocco and Spain through constructive dialogue and diplomatic channels in the interest of the two neighboring countries.



"My father is a Spanish immigrant and I have a lot of Moroccan friends. We must strive to resolve this diplomatic crisis for the benefit of all of us," he said in a statement.



Regarding the migration issue, the French deputy stressed that the European Union must fully play its role to discuss with Mediterranean countries facing mass immigration.

MAP 09 June 2021