European Commission Welcomes Morocco's Commitment to the New Agenda for the Mediterranean

The European Commission welcomed Morocco's commitment to the new agenda for the Mediterranean.

The European position was expressed by EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi, who reacted in a tweet to the statements of Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, at the Agence Europe about the recent communication of the EU on its new Southern Neighbourhood Policy.

"Thank you for your engagement, we will work together to implement new Agenda for the Mediterranean to boost economic recovery, address common challenges and renew, and strengthen our partnership in mutual interest and to benefit of all,'' said Varhelyi.

In an interview with Agence Europe, Bourita said the European Commission's communication on a new agenda for the Mediterranean is "relevant for its timing and innovative in its approach." He welcomed the decision of the European Commissioner and the EU to consult the countries concerned before finalizing the communication.

The minister noted that the European Commission's communication "reinforces us in the overall approach." He recalled that in June 2019, Morocco and the EU agreed on four areas of cooperation that are, today, very relevant.

In seven of the twelve proposed flagship initiatives, notably the Mohammed VI Fund for strategic investments, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, social protection, "Morocco notices a convergence between national priorities and the priorities that the EU wants to set in its relations with the neighborhood," added Bourita.

MAP 25 February 2021