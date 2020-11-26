European Committee in Support of Sahara Autonomy Plan Urges EU To Encourage Political Solution

The European Committee in support of the Sahara autonomy plan called on the European Union (EU) to encourage UN efforts aimed at finding a political solution based on the Moroccan proposal.

"Our NGO calls on the competent European authorities to fully support the steps taken by Morocco to guarantee the free movement of people and goods in the El Guerguarat area and to encourage UN efforts to find a final, just, pragmatic and lasting political solution based on the plan of extensive autonomy in respect of the territorial integrity of the States", wrote a letter sent by the Committee to the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell and various officials at the Commission and the European Parliament.

In this letter, the Committee expressed its "full and complete support for the Kingdom of Morocco, a sure ally in our Neighborhood policy and a strategic partner of the European Union, for its respect for the ceasefire and its peaceful intervention against the blocking of the buffer zone of El Guerguarat in the Sahara caused by the militiamen of the Polisario separatist movement which has proven links with the networks of terrorism and drug trafficking in the Sahel”.

The Committee denounced "the irresponsible actions of the Polisario front and its call for war in total violation of the cease-fire agreements".

These actions "constitute a real threat to the peace and stability of the whole region and are diametrically opposed to the value system of reference ​​on which Europe was built", stressing in the strongest terms that the movement of people and goods at the border between Morocco and Mauritania is established as a fundamental and non-negotiable right and is guaranteed by international law.

The European NGO drew attention to "the false propaganda of the Polisario militias fantasizing about the creation of a micro-state in the Sahel region which, in addition to being unstable, constitutes a continuous threat to Europe because of the geographical proximity on the one hand and the geostrategic issues on the other hand, without forgetting that this Sahel-Saharan region is, in the opinion of security experts, a breeding ground and a hotbed for radical and terrorist movements”.

MAP 25 November 2020