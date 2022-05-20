Exceptional Program to Support Rural World Enjoys Great Success (Official)

The exceptional support program for the rural world to mitigate the effects of delayed rainfall is taking place in "normal" conditions and is experiencing great success, said Thursday in Rabat, Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.



The latest rains in Morocco have eased the pressure on some zones, while others needed more support, said Baitas at a press briefing after the weekly Cabinet meeting, ensuring that the operation as a whole enjoys a great success.



It should be recalled that the exceptional program to support the rural world, developed by the government in implementation of the Royal High Directions, will require a budget estimated at 10 billion dirhams.

MAP 19 mai 2022