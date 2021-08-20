FAR, AFRICOM Co-organize in Morocco Africa Endeavor 2021

Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR), in partnership with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), organized, from August 16 to 19, the virtual symposium "Africa Endeavor 2021 ", with the participation of twenty African countries, in addition to African and international organizations.

Africa Endeavor is U.S. Africa Command’s annual Senior Leader Signals Symposium, with integrated Technology Expo focusing on cyber, interoperability, and information sharing.

The organization of this event is part of the close cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United States and takes place in execution of the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, said, on this occasion, Lieutenant-Colonel Adil Allali, Head of the Information and Communication Systems Protection Division of the Communications Inspectorate of FAR General Staff.

This symposium is part of the exceptional dynamic experienced by the fruitful cooperation between Morocco and the United States, aimed at developing the interoperability of information and communication systems of the armed forces of African countries, in addition to strengthening their cybernetic security, he said in a statement to M24, the continuous news channel of the Moroccan News Agency (MAP).

In this context and in strict compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures, Moroccan and foreign experts and specialists shed light on the different aspects of interoperability and cybernetic security of military information and communication systems, with a view to exchanging experiences and expertise, Lieutenant-Colonel Allali pointed out.

For his part, Colonel Jesse Phillips, Director of Command, Control, Communication and Information Systems of AFRICOM, stressed that the objective of this "exceptional" event is to "support our partners to improve their defense capabilities ".

He also observed that strengthening the interoperability of systems is "essential" to ensure the success of military partnerships across Africa and to maintain security and stability in the region.

The symposium, held by videoconference, was attended by military officials from some 20 African countries, in addition to representatives of African and international organizations.

MAP 19 August 2021