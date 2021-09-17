FAR Detachment Participates in Traditional Military Parade to Commemorate Mexico Independence

A detachment of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) participated, Thursday in Mexico City, in the traditional military parade organized in commemoration of the bicentenary of the independence of Mexico.

The parade took place in the emblematic Plaza del Zocalo, in the center of the Mexican capital, with the presence of the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, as guest of honor.

A statement by the Moroccan Embassy in Mexico City said that the Moroccan detachment is part of 13 foreign delegations that took part in the parade, including those of France, Argentina, Colombia, Great Britain, Italy and Cote d'Ivoire.

The official Moroccan delegation at this ceremony was led by the Moroccan ambassador to Mexico, Abdelfattah Lebbar, accompanied by Colonel Abdellatif Achkir in his capacity as commander of the Moroccan contingent.

In addition to its leader, the Moroccan detachment which paraded on the square of the Zocalo was composed of 6 elements flag bearers and 9 lines of 3 soldiers. It was greeted by a round of applause, in recognition of the participation of the Kingdom in this important celebration for the Mexican people.

The Moroccan participation, which was highly appreciated by the Mexican authorities, has generated strong interest in the local media, which will further consolidate the bonds of friendship between Morocco and Mexico, according to the statement of the embassy.

The traditional military parade brought together 15,000 elements of the different branches of the Mexican Armed Forces, as well as 600 tanks and military vehicles and 100 aircraft that flew over the capital on this occasion.

MAP 17 September 2021