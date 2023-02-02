Festival Mawazine to Come Back in 2024 - Organizing Association

Festival Mawazine-Rythmes du Monde will make its comeback in 2024 for its 19th edition, after three-year COVID-19 hiatus, announced organizing association Maroc Cultures.

"The association Maroc Cultures is pleased to announce to the public of Mawazine that the festival will resume its activities in 2024 to meet the expectations of festival-goers who are longing for the return of this unique and unmissable event at the crossroads of all cultures," said the association in a statement.

Created in 2001 and placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Mawazine-Rythmes du Monde is the must-attend event for music lovers and enthusiasts in Morocco and considered among the greatest cultural events around the world.

Organized every year for nine days, Mawazine offers a rich and demanding program that combines the biggest stars of the world and Arab repertoire, making the cities of Rabat and Salé the scene of exceptional encounters between the public and renowned artists.

With nearly 3 million festival-goers at its last edition in 2018, the festival broke all records, confirming its place as an international music event offering a strong display of the values of openness and tolerance dear to the country.

Mawazine also devotes more than half of its programming to talents from the national scene, setting itself up as a bearer of the values of peace, openness, tolerance and respect, the festival offers free access to 90% of its festival-goers, making accessibility to audiences an essential mission.

Its support to the regional and national tourist economy and its continuous action in favor of the democratization of access to culture make Mawazine a happy and beneficial event, much awaited, underlines the release.

Fully autonomous, Mawazine remains open to all contributions that respect the values of Maroc Cultures. Its economic model is based on income from ticket sales and sponsorship from private companies, with the support and benevolence of the public authorities and security services who spare no effort to ensure that Mawazine takes place in the best conditions of safety, calm and serenity for the population.

Created in 2001, Maroc Cultures is a non-profit association whose main mission is to guarantee the public in the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra region a professional level of cultural and artistic entertainment worthy of the Moroccan capital.

Echoing the fundamental values of the development policy of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Maroc Cultures carries out this noble mission through Mawazine Festival as well as various events, multidisciplinary conferences, art exhibitions and concerts.

MAP: 02 February 2023