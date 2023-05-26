In Final Judicial Decision, London Court of Appeal Confirms Irrevocable Rejection of 'Polisario' Petition against Morocco-GB Association Agreement

According to several Moroccan and British analysts, the court's decision also highlights the repeated failures of the real instigator of the conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, who, despite his malicious intentions, is failing in his attempts to persuade the British judiciary to re-examine the post-Brexit trade agreement concluded and supported by the two Kingdoms.

Indeed, trade between the two countries has grown steadily since the agreement was signed, with bilateral flows peaking at £2.9 billion in Q3 2022, up £1 billion on the same period last year.

The Association Agreement between Morocco and the United Kingdom, signed in London on October 26, 2019, has been in force since January 1, 2021.

It restores, in the context of bilateral relations, all the effects that the two countries granted each other, within the framework of the Morocco-EU Association Agreement. It thus ensures the continuity of trade between Morocco and the UK after December 31, 2020.

Enabling the two Kingdoms to establish a structured partnership on a long-term basis, with operational and institutionalized cooperation instruments, and driven by a shared ambition, the Agreement constitutes a guarantee for Moroccan and British companies undertaking economic and commercial relations in all sectors of cooperation.

MAP: 25 mai 2023