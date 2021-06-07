Flights to and from Morocco to Resume from June 15

The Moroccan authorities have decided to resume flights to and from the Kingdom as of Tuesday, June 15, 2021, announced on Sunday the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, adding that these flights will take place under exceptional authorizations given that Moroccan airspace is still closed.



"Based on the positive indicators of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom of Morocco and the drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, in particular after the expansion of the vaccination campaign in our country, the Moroccan authorities have taken new progressive measures to ease restrictions on the movement of travelers wishing to access the national territory," the ministry said in a statement.



These measures aim to facilitate the return of Moroccans living abroad to the country, it added.



The ministry said that "this operation will take place according to an approach that combines gradual opening - taking into account the evolution of the national and international epidemiological situation - and the preservation of the achievements made by our country to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus".



In this regard, countries were classified into two lists, in accordance with the recommendations of the ministry of Health, on the basis of official epidemiological data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) or by these countries themselves through their official websites.



List "A" includes all countries with positive indicators with regard to the control of the epidemiological situation, in particular the spread of variants of the virus.



Thus, travelers from these countries - whether they are Moroccan nationals, foreigners established in Morocco, or citizens of these countries or foreigners living there - can have access to the Moroccan territory if they have a vaccination certificate and/or a negative result of a PCR test of at least 48 hours from the date of entry into the national territory.



Holders of foreign vaccination certificates will benefit from the same advantages granted by the Moroccan vaccination certificate to Moroccan citizens on the national territory, the ministry said.



As for list "B", it is intended to be a restrictive list of all the countries not concerned by the relief measures contained in list "A", and which are experiencing a spread of variants or the absence of precise statistics on the epidemiological situation.



Travelers from countries on this list must obtain exceptional authorizations before traveling, present a negative PCR test of less than 48 hours from the date of entry into the national territory, then undergo a 10-day medical isolation.



The "A" and "B" lists will be published on a regular basis on the websites of the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Tourism, the same source said, noting that the two lists will be updated regularly at least two times a month as needed.



Regarding the return of Moroccans living abroad by sea, as part of the "Marhaba 2021" operation, it will take place from the same maritime transit points as last year in accordance with the health conditions mentioned above, the source said, adding that in addition to the PCR test presented during boarding, travelers will undergo another test on board to ensure maximum health security for themselves and their loved ones.



List A contains the Member States of the United Nations that are not mentioned in List B.



List B includes Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Benin, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chile , Colombia, Congo, Congo (DRC), Cuba, United Arab Emirates, Eswatini, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lesotho, Latvia, Liberia, Lithuania, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Mauritius, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Oman, Uganda, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Central African Republic, People's Democratic Republic of Korea, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Chad, Thailand, Togo, Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Last modified : 06 June 2021

MAP 06 June 2021