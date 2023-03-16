FM Holds Talks with Canary Islands Government President

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation with Africa and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held a meeting in Rabat on Wednesday with the President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, who is currently on a working visit to Morocco.

This visit comes as part of maintaining the positive momentum initiated by the 12th Morocco-Spain High Level Meeting, held last February and co-chaired by the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez.

Previously, Torres, accompanied by the Spanish ambassador in Rabat, Ricardo Díez-Hochleitner, also held talks with Akhannouch, recalls.

MAP: 15 March 2023