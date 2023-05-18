FMs of Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan Discuss Regional Issues

The foreign ministers of Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan met on the sidelines of the preparatory meetings for the Jeddah Arab Summit to discuss regional issues and international developments, including the agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran reached last March.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views and visions within the framework of preserving common Arab interests, agreeing to continue consultations to ensure joint coordination that takes into account the supreme common interests.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, had held on Wednesday a series of meetings with a number of his Arab counterparts.

MAP: 18 mai 2023