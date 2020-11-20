Foreign Policy Committee at Venezuelan Parliament Supports Morocco's Intervention to Restore Traffic in El Guerguerat

The Standing Committee of Foreign Policy, Sovereignty and Integration at the National Assembly of Venezuela has expressed its support for Morocco's intervention in El Guerguerat, allowing to restore movement and trade flow, which were blocked for three weeks by the Polisario militias.

"We express our support for the Kingdom of Morocco in its peaceful intervention to end the blockage by the Polisario militias at the El Guerguerat border post, in southern Morocco, on the border with Mauritania," the Committee said in a statement signed by its president Armando Armas, stressing that the intervention was carried out "in full respect of international law and United Nations resolutions".

The Committee follows "with concern the serious acts and provocations by the Polisario militias in El Guerguerat, with the aim of disrupting free civil and commercial movement, without any respect for MINURSO personnel," the same source added.

According to the statement, these acts represent a contempt for the resolutions approved by the UN Security Council and the calls by the UN Secretary-General and the international community.

In addition, the Committee reiterated its "condemnation of the support by the illegitimate Chavist regime for the polisario separatists, thus standing, as usual, on the side of the region's destabilization, instead of supporting constructive and peaceful solutions and efforts to ensure respect for the principles of international law.

The Committee also called for "a political, definitive, realistic and lasting solution" to the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, on the basis of the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco which was described by the UN Security Council as serious and credible, the statement concluded.

MAP 19 November 2020