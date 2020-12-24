Former Zambian FM: American Decision To Recognize Moroccanness of Sahara, Major Turning Point in Resolution of Regional Dispute

The decision of the United States of America to recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara is undoubtedly a major turning point and an important step for the resolution of this regional dispute, said on Thursday former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Ambassador of Zambia to the United Nations, Vernon J Mwaanga Goez.

In a statement to MAP, Goez said this recognition represents a major development in the position of previous US administrations on this important issue that has been the subject of so many UN resolutions for decades.

"It also opens the way for other countries to do the same," said the Zambian diplomat.

Regarding the decision of the American government to open a Consulate General in the city of Dakhla, in the Moroccan Sahara, Goez noted that this decision came "to confirm the political position on the Sahara issue". "This demonstrates their level of seriousness and will undoubtedly inspire other countries to align with this decision," he said.

On the Moroccan-Zambian relations, Goez welcomed the momentum in bilateral cooperation in recent years, noting that it is in this context that his country had taken the decision to open a Zambian Consulate in the city of Laâyoune, in the Moroccan Sahara.

In addition, the former Zambian official regretted the fact that "the Sahara issue has consumed the efforts of neighboring countries", hoping that recent developments will serve as a basis for a more durable solution to this issue, to help the population of the Sahara and the region as a whole to benefit from durable peace and stability.

MAP 24 December 2020