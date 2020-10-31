France Calls for Not Hampering Trade and Civil Traffic in Guerguerat

France expressed, on Friday, its concern about "the current obstruction situation" caused by the Polisario and its militias in the buffer zone of Guerguerat, warning that such a situation is likely to create tensions that would undermine the political process aimed at reaching a final solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

"France is worried (…) about the current obstruction situation in the buffer zone of Guerguerat, which is likely to create tensions that would undermine the political process", underlined the ambassador, permanent representative of France at the UN, in its explanation of the vote on resolution 2548 on the Moroccan Sahara, adopted Friday by the Security Council.

"We give our full support to the statement by the spokesperson of the Secretary-General calling on the parties to exercise self-control, in order to avoid any escalation, especially in Guerguerat. We also support his call not to hinder commercial and civil traffic and not to alter the status quo of the buffer zone. France supports the efforts of MINURSO in this regard," said Nicolas De Rivière.

The ambassador also reiterated France's concern over "the increase in violations attested in the latest report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations", in direct allusion to provocations and violations by the Polisario of the military agreements in the Sahara which amount to thousands, according to the UN chief's latest report. The diplomat also called for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

"We reiterate our full support for MINURSO, which plays an essential role in ensuring respect for the cease-fire and is a key factor in ensuring the stability in the area. It also helps create the conditions conducive to the resumption of the political process, added De Rivière.

Referring to this political process, the French ambassador reiterated his country's position which "considers that the Moroccan autonomy plan of 2007 is a serious and credible basis for discussions with a view to resuming the dialogue".

In this regard, he recalled France's full support for the efforts of the UN Secretary General in favor of a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution to the Sahara issue, in accordance with Security Council resolutions.

MAP 31 October 2020