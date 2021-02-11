France Must Be Part of Dynamic Set in Motion by U.S. Recognition of Moroccanness of Sahara - French Deputy

France, an ally and a historic strategic partner of Morocco, must be part of the dynamic set in motion by the U.S. recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara, said on Thursday Benjamin Griveaux, member of the French National Assembly and co-founder of En Marche (Presidential Majority).

The United States has recently recognized the Moroccanness of the Sahara. The new Biden administration confirmed it, which paved the way for a sustainable and just resolution of a conflict that has lasted too long in the region," he told MAP.

"To be truly sustainable, this approach must be part of a multilateral approach in which France, but also the European Union, must do their share. Momentum has been initiated and it must not fall back," the former spokesman of the French government added.

In that regard, Griveaux wished that France, an ally and a historic strategic partner of Morocco, would "work to remove the remaining resistance, both among its European partners and neighboring countries of Morocco."

According to the French Deputy, normalizing the situation in the Sahara is central for two reasons. First, it is essential to regional stability and security of the entire Sahel-Sahara zone to which Morocco has contributed much, especially in the fight against certain jihadist groups."

"The recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara is also an opportunity for the local populations and Morocco's southern provinces in terms of economic development," he added.

According to the Deputy, the port city of Dakhla "has all the assets to reach the level of development experienced by other major Moroccan economic and industrial centers ".

"Morocco is already in the forefront of the green transition on the scale of the African continent and its know-how and expertise are unanimously recognized."

"Dakhla has all the potential to become, in the medium term, the great continental platform of the ecological transition," Griveaux said. "France and the European Union should not miss this important opportunity for Morocco and the entire region," he concluded.

MAP 11 February 2021