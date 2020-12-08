Gender Equality: Royal Vision Highlighted in Hanoi

The Royal Vision on Gender Equality was highlighted in Hanoi, on the occasion of the Ministerial Conference on the role of women in peacebuilding, organized on 7-9 December by Vietnam, non-permanent member of the Security Council for the period 2020-2022, in collaboration with UN-Women.

On this occasion, minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, highlighted the ambitious reforms undertaken by Morocco and embodying the Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI for the achievement of gender equality.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the Ambassador of His Majesty the King in Hanoi, Jamale Chouaibi, Mr. Bourita recalled that the 2011 Constitution enshrines the primacy of international conventions, prohibits discrimination based on gender and establishes institutions for the achievement of parity and gender equality.

"Under the High Vision of His Majesty the King, Morocco has embarked on a major project of legal and institutional reform for the implementation of the provisions of the Constitution, which embodies an anchor for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Objectives", the minister pointed out.

Bourita noted that in the world where "increased violence, mass displacement and humanitarian disasters, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, have major consequences on women and girls", this "hinders progress towards peace, security, reconciliation and stability for all".

The minister lamented that women and girls continue to be excluded from decision-making in humanitarian response as well as in peace and peacebuilding processes, despite the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 1325 which highlighted the fundamental links between gender equality and international peace and security.

Bourita affirmed that it is in this spirit that Morocco is in the process of drawing up a National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security, in application of resolution 1325, in collaboration with UN-Women.

Morocco is fully convinced that women and girls are not only victims of war, but they are also powerful builders of peace, and whose efforts in conflict prevention and preservation of peace are critical, but remain poorly recognized, underfunded and poorly integrated into formal peace processes, he said.

Bourita outlined the means to improve women's participation in peacebuilding and conflict prevention. It is about seeing women as equal partners in all efforts to prevent conflict, respond to humanitarian crises and promote peace and democracy.

The minister also underscored the need to establish integrated training programs on women's participation in peace and security, for diplomatic, defense and development cooperation staff.

The three-day conference is organised in the in-person format in Hanoi and via video conference in over 70 nations.

MAP 08 December 2020