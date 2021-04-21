Generalized Social Protection: 'Impressive Extension of Rights' for Millions in Morocco - Argentine Academic

The social protection generalization project, recently launched in Morocco, is "an impressive extension of rights" for millions of beneficiaries, said Jorge Rachid, occupational physician, academic and specialist in social protection systems in Argentina.

This social protection program that will benefit 22 million people "will change the image of Morocco" by providing the population with social protection tools that will not be subject to "the vagaries of politics, nor financial pressures," he told MAP reacting to the project launched last week under the chairmanship of HM King Mohammed VI.

Jorge Rachid stressed the importance of this "expansion of rights of the social security system" in Morocco with state funding, noting that in Argentina the system is funded by a combination of contributions from the state, on the one hand, and active workers and employers on the other.

The academic praised this system of solidarity, which is based on three principles: those who earn the most contribute for those who earn the least; those who are younger contribute for those who are older; and those who are healthier support the sick.

Detailing his country's experience in this area, Jorge Rachid said that compulsory health insurance must be protected by law so that it is not "dithered over" by medical providers and pharmaceutical companies.

HM King Mohammed VI chaired on April 14 at the Royal Palace of Fez, the launching ceremony of the implementation of the project of generalization of social protection and the signing of the first related agreements.

This Royal project, which will initially benefit farmers, craftsmen and professionals, traders and independent service providers subject to the unified professional contribution scheme (CPU), the auto-entrepreneur scheme or the accounting scheme, will be extended, in a second phase, to other categories with a view to ensuring the effective generalization of social protection to all citizens.

MAP 21 avril 2021