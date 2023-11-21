Germany Can Count on Morocco in its Partnership with African Countries (Govt. Head)

Germany can count on Morocco in its "successful partnership" with African countries, Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch said on Monday in Berlin.

Moroccan-German partnership is experiencing sustained development, particularly in light of the surge of German investments in the Kingdom, which increased sixfold between 2015 and 2022, Akhannouch told the press on the sidelines of his participation in the G20 Summit on investment “Compact With Africa”.

Noting that “Compact With Africa” summit is of “great importance, in which Morocco has played a central role for years,” the Head of Government said that this event constitutes “an opportunity to highlight investment prospects in Morocco, particularly in promising areas such as green hydrogen and the automobile industry, to which HM King Mohammed VI pays particular attention”.

''This summit was also an opportunity to highlight the Royal Initiative aimed at strengthening the access of Sahel countries to the Atlantic Ocean,'' Akhannouch underlined, adding that this is a “an initiative of great importance which concerns 23 countries located on the Atlantic coast, which are full of promising potential”.

The opening ceremony of this summit brought together high-level German and African representatives from economic and political circles, with a view to discussing the general deepening of their mutual economic relations.

MAP: 20 November 2023