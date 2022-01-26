Government Committed to Implementing Official Character of Amazigh Language (Akhannouch)

The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, on Tuesday underlined, in Rabat, his cabinet's commitment to accelerating the priority strategic projects stipulated in the organic law relating to the implementation of the official character of the Amazigh language and its integration into the various aspects of public life.

"Based on the fact that the constitutional consecration of the Amazigh language emanates from a royal decision and will, without which this stage could not have been taken, we are committed as a government to accelerating the priority strategic projects stipulated in the organic law 26-12 relating to the implementation of the official character of the Amazigh language and its integration in the various aspects of life: education, culture, judicial system and administration", said Akhannouch during the signing ceremony of an amendment to the cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Justice and the Royal Institute of Amazigh Culture (IRACM) on the integration of the Amazigh language into the judicial system.

In this regard, he stressed the imperative of mobilizing efforts and the human, logistical and financial resources to implement the provisions of this organic law, particularly in terms of completing the legal, organizational and institutional projects, and to translate into practice the two organic laws relating to the officialization of the Amazigh language and the National Council for Moroccan Languages and Cultures.

Akhannouch noted that the formalization of the Amazigh language and its integration into the various aspects of public life is among the government's priorities, based on the conviction of giving the Amazigh language and culture the place they deserve in the construction of national identity, the milestones of which were consecrated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in the founding speech of Ajdir in 2001, before the constitutional consecration of the entire cultural and linguistic heritage of the Moroccan people, as a fundamental component of national unity.

In this regard, he recalled that the government began its mandate by taking “bold and concrete” measures for the promotion of the Amazigh language, through allocating 200 million dirhams (MAD), within the framework of the 2022 Finance Law, for the implementation of the official character of the Amazigh language, while committing to gradually increase this budget to reach one billion MAD in 2025, to create two new prizes within the framework of Morocco’s Book Awards, namely Morocco’s Award for Encouraging Amazigh Creativity and Morocco’s Award for Encouraging Studies in the Area of Amazigh Cultures.

According to Akannouch, regular annual support has been provided for Amazigh books, while Amazigh cultural associations have benefited from the support devoted to the projects presented in the various fields benefiting from the support. Translation into the Amazigh language of numerous works relating to tangible and intangible heritage has been carried out as well, alongside other measures, he pointed out.

Regarding the amendment to the cooperation agreement on the integration of the Amazigh language in the field of justice, he considered that this is a "first step" for the concrete implementation of the vision of the government in this area, through the integration of the Amazigh language into the judicial system through a partnership between the Ministry of Justice and IRCAM, with the aim of facilitating the reception and information of Amazigh-speaking litigants and ensuring the translation of their administrative and legal documents.

MAP 25 January 2022