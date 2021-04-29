Government Council Adopts Bill on Creation of Pension Scheme for Self-Employed

The Council of Government, which convened on Thursday by teleconference under the chairmanship of Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani, adopted Bill No 31.21 amending and supplementing Law No 99.15 on the establishment of a pension scheme for the categories of professionals, self-employed and self-employed persons exercising a liberal activity.

Introduced by the Minister of Labor and Vocational Integration, this text aims to improve the pension system through classifying people based on the provisions of regulations and legislation in force and the use of electronic tools for registration and payment said Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, government spokesperson Saaid Amzazi, in a statement read out at a press briefing at the end of the meeting.

The bill also aims to give the Fund the possibility to grant exemptions on late payments and prosecution costs, to set the date of entry into force of fines on late payments and to determine the amount of contribution to this scheme based on a coefficient applied to the contributions relating to the compulsory health insurance scheme (AMO) for persons subject to the regimes of the Single Professional Contribution or the self-employed.

MAP 29 avril 2021