Government Council Approves Appointments To Key Positions

The Government Council, which convened Thursday by teleconference under the chairmanship of Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani, approved proposals for appointment to key positions, in accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution.

At the level of the Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Younsi was appointed director of studies, cooperation and modernization, said Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific research, government spokesperson Saaid Amzazi, in a statement read out at a press briefing after the Council.

Concerning the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform, Ahmed Laamoumri was appointed Secretary General (Department of Administration Reform), while Anouar Sanadi was appointed Director of control, audit and inspection at the General Treasury of the Kingdom (Department of Economy and Finance), added Amzazi.

At the Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research (Department of National Education), Ali Berrad and Khalid Ahaji were appointed respectively directors of the Regional Academy of Education and Training of Drâa-Tafilalet and of the Center for Guidance and Pedagogical Planning, while Abdeljabbar Karimi was appointed Director of the regional Center of education and training professions in the Marrakech-Safi region.

Regarding the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Green and Digital Economy, Fadwa Maliki was appointed Director of Consumer Protection, Market Surveillance and Quality.

At the Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, M'hamed Benhamich was appointed Director of Technical Affairs and Relations with the Profession.

MAP 29 avril 2021