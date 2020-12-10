Government Council Approves Morocco-UN Agreement to Establish Program Office for Counter-Terrorism and Training in Africa

The Government Council, which convened on Thursday under the chairmanship of Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani, examined the bill No. 75.20 approving the agreement between Morocco and the United Nations for the establishment in Rabat of a Program Office for Counter-Terrorism and Training in Africa of the United Nations Office for the Fight against Terrorism (UNOCT), signed on October 6.

Presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, the bill is part of the United Nations' comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy, which was unanimously adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2006, said the Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific research, government spokesman Saaid Amzazi, in a press release read at a press briefing after the Council, held through video-conference.

The United Nations strategy is based on four pillars, namely: addressing the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism and implementing measures to prevent and fight against this phenomenon.

It also includes implementing measures to build states' capacity to prevent and combat terrorism and to strengthen the role of the United Nations system in that regard, in addition to measures to ensure respect for human rights for all and the rule of law as the fundamental basis for the fight against terrorism.

The Minister explained that the mission of the Program Office for Counter-Terrorism and Training in Africa is to support UNOCT's programs to build the capacity of member states, by developing national training programs to combat terrorism, particularly in the areas of research, security, border and prison management, rehabilitation, reintegration and promotion of good practices.

MAP 10 December 2020