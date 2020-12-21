Government Council Convenes on Thursday

A Government Council will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

At the start of its meeting, the Council will follow a presentation by the Minister of Health on the national vaccination program against Covid-19 and will examine a bill supplementing the law on agricultural aggregation, said a press release from the head of government's office.

The Council will study two draft decrees, the first relating to the suspension of import rights for soft wheat and its derivatives, while the second is relating to licenses and permits for activities, installations and sources of ionizing radiation associated with them and belonging to category II.

The Council will examine proposals for appointment to key positions in accordance with article 92 of the Constitution.

At the end of the Council, the government will hold a meeting devoted to the study of legislative proposals, the press release concluded.

MAP 21 December 2020