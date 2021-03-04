Government Council Postpones Examination of Draft Bill on Legal Use of Cannabis

The Government Council, held on Thursday through video conference, decided to continue the examination of the draft Bill on the legal use of cannabis at a later meeting.

Today's meeting focused particularly on the Bill 13.21 on the legal use of cannabis. The Council decided to continue its examination at a later meeting, Minister of National Education, Vocational Training and Scientific Research, Government Spokesman, Saaid Amzazi, said in a statement read at a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

The Council of Government started discussing this bill on February 25.

MAP 04 March 2021