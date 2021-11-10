The Government Eases Covid-19 Restrictions, Lifts Night Curfew From Wednesday

The government has decided, on the basis of the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Commission, to take a series of measures including the lifting, from Wednesday, November 10, of the ban on night travel throughout the national territory.



This decision takes place following the positive results achieved by the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign and their impact on the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, and in accordance with the legal provisions relating to the management of the state of health emergency, the government said Tuesday in a statement.



Other measures have also been taken, including maintaining the obligation to present the vaccine pass or the vaccination exemption certificate for travel abroad and access to all closed spaces (workplaces, tourist establishments, shops, cafes, restaurants, sports halls, hammams as well as other public services).



It also concerns the authorization of travel between the prefectures and the provinces without the presentation of any document, the organization of funerals and ceremonies, in strict compliance with the preventive measures in force, in addition to the maintaining of the closure of areas housing large gatherings.



The government will ensure a regular assessment of all developments at the regional and local levels and take the necessary measures to preserve the health of citizens, the statement said.



It also urges people to continue to respect the preventive and health measures in force, and calls on the unvaccinated and those concerned with the third dose to go to health centers to get vaccinated, in order to strengthen efforts to speed up the return to normal life.

MAP 09 November 2021