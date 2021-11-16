Government Is Working to Accelerate Pace to Reach Turning Point of Quality Education (Minister)

The government is working to accelerate the pace to reach the turning point of a quality education and place it at the top of the priorities, said Monday in Rabat, Minister of National Education, Preschool Learning and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa.

In response to an oral question in the House of Representatives on "measures taken for the success of the current school year," Benmoussa stressed that his department is working to achieve the goal of quality, focusing its interventions on improving two key indicators, namely, reducing school wastage on the one hand, and improving the mastery of basic skills and learning on the other.

The important achievements of the education and training system, especially in terms of broadening the base of education and compulsory access, have made the expectations are mainly directed to the achievement of a school of equity and equal opportunity and the elimination of spatial and social disparities, as well as improving the quality of education, which is not up to expectations, he stressed.

On the other hand, the Minister reviewed the main measures taken by his department for the success of the current school year which aim, among other things, to ensure school learning for all students, while preserving the health security of the school community as well as the implementation of the strategic projects of the framework law 51-17 by adapting its provisions to the strategic axes of the New Development Model of the Kingdom.

According to Benmoussa, the ministry has adopted a set of measures to reduce the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic on school learning, including intensifying educational support activities and ensuring individual follow-up of students by communicating with their families.

MAP15 November 2021