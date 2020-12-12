Guatemala Welcomes Recognition by United States of Moroccanness of Sahara

The Government of Guatemala welcomed on Friday the decision of the United States of America to recognize the full sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara, while reaffirming its support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative.

"The Government of the Republic of Guatemala, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomes the decision announced by the Government of the United States of America to recognize the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the Sahara", said the ministry on its Twitter account.

In this regard, the ministry expressed the support of the Guatemalan government for "all efforts aimed at finding a political solution to this regional dispute and considers that the Autonomy Initiative presented by the Kingdom of Morocco in 2007 is a realistic, credible and serious basis to reach a negotiated solution, in full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco and its national sovereignty.

MAP 11 December 2020