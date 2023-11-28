Hammouchi Holds Talks in Vienna with Head of Austria's State Protection and Intelligence Directorate

Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, held talks, Tuesday in Vienna, with Director of the State Protection and Intelligence Directorate of the Republic of Austria, Omar Haijawi Pirchner.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance's participation in the 91st session of the General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization, Interpol, held from November 28 to December 1 in the Austrian capital.

The meeting between Hammouchi and his Austrian counterpart focused on ways of strengthening cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Austria in all areas of security, as well as on mechanisms for developing joint cooperation in order to meet the various security challenges and threats.

It was attended by executives and officials from the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN) and the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), as well as officials from the State Protection and Intelligence Directorate of the Republic of Austria.

The visit is part of Morocco's commitment to consolidating international security cooperation. It also illustrates the Kingdom's willingness to share its experience and expertise in the fight against terrorism and organized crime with the security services of various friendly and brotherly countries, as well as with all international partners.

MAP: 28 November 2023