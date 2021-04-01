Hassan Sefrioui of MAScIR Foundation Appointed to WHO Diagnostic and Technical Advisory Group

Director, Senior Advisor and member of the Board of Directors of the Moroccan Foundation for advanced science, innovation and research (MAScIR), Hassan Sefrioui, has been appointed member of the Diagnostic and Technical Advisory Group (DTAG) of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the period 2021-2023.

Dr Sefrioui will provide his expertise in the development and production of diagnostic tests, their clinical validation and regulatory aspects, MAScIR announced in a release.

The DTAG was created by the WHO in response to the urgent need for new and improved diagnostic tools for specific infectious diseases.

The DTAG and its cross-cutting working groups assist WHO in reviewing and prioritizing diagnostic needs, defining use cases and target product profiles (TPPs), and facilitating test development and validation, according to the same source.

Sefrioui has more than 20 years of R&D experience in industry and academia. He holds a Ph.D. in medical sciences from the University of Leuven in Belgium and was a post-doc fellow at the University of San Diego in California.

MAScIR is a research center under the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, having the status of foundation, and which aims to promote and develop in Morocco research and development poles meeting the needs of the country in advanced technologies, in particular in the medical biology sector.

MAP 31 March 2021