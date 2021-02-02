Head of Government : Around 201.6 Bln MAD of Public Investment on Annual Average under Current Government

The average annual public investment under the current government mandate is around 201.6 billion dirhams, the head of government Saad Dine El Otmani said on Monday in Rabat.

Speaking at a monthly plenary session on general policy issues, on the theme of "government policy in support of the national product", the Head of Government noted that "the average annual public investment under the current government mandate reached nearly 201.6 billion dirhams, against 186.6 billion dirhams between 2012 and 2017 and 132.5 billion dirhams between 2007 and 2012".

El Otmani highlighted the support for public investments for the national economy recovery, noting that despite the decline in public financial revenues, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the government has set an unprecedented volume of public investment in 2021, of around 230 billion dirhams (an increase of 16% compared to 2020), of which 45 billion dirhams will be financed by the Mohammed VI investment fund, created pursuant to the high Royal directives.

The government has embarked on a series of reforms aimed at improving national economic attractiveness and promoting the Moroccan entrepreneurial fabric, in particular very small, small and medium-sized enterprises, said the head of government, referring to the implementation of Law No. 47-18 reforming regional investment centers and the creation of unified regional investment commissions.

In this regard, he highlighted the nearly 50% increase in the number of investment projects supported by the regional investment centers between 2019 and 2020, noting that the average processing time for files has significantly decreased from more than 100 days to less than a month.

The head of government highlighted the reform of the movable security system, aimed at facilitating the access of companies, in particular small businesses, to financing to carry out their projects, referring to the promulgation of Law 21.18 relating to movable securities, Decree No. 2-19-327 issued for the application of the said law and the implementation of the electronic platform of the electronic register of movable securities.

The electronic register of movable securities recorded more than 218,000 transactions and over 104,000 mortgage registration notices, for a total amount estimated at around MAD 173 billion, in less than ten months.

El Otmani also referred to measures aimed at promoting the national product and improving its national and international competitiveness, including increasing the import tax on finished products, the evaluation of certain free trade agreements, the application of protectionist measures when necessary and the intensification of efforts to promote the national product.

The government has also worked to support Moroccan export companies, he noted, affirming that this dynamic experienced a positive development in 2020, despite the Covid-19, with a coverage rate of imports by exports going from 54.5% in January-April 2020 to 68.4% in April-November of the same year.

MAP 01 February 2021