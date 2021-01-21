Head of Government Calls for Speeding up Implementation of Digital Transformation Programs in Social Sectors

Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, called, Wednesday in Rabat, for speeding up the pace of implementation of digital transformation programs particularly those related to social sectors, in accordance with the general guidelines for digital development in Morocco for 2020-2025.

Digital transformation would facilitate and improve access of different social categories to health, education and social services throughout the Kingdom. This would help to ensure the appropriate conditions for the expansion of social coverage that HM King Mohammed VI has always prioritized, said El Otmani, who chaired the fourth session of the Board of Directors of the Digital Development Agency (ADD).

During this meeting, devoted to the review of the agency's action record and its prospects, the Head of Government recalled the exceptional health conditions that Morocco and the rest of the world are experiencing and which require more mobilization and efforts, according to a press release from the Head of Government's department.

El Otmani welcomed the launch of works for the realization of the national portal of administrative procedures and formalities, regarded as one of the promising projects in promoting the relationship between the administration and the citizen.

He also outlined a set of initial projects under implementation in the field of digital development, including government platform project for the exchange of data and computerized information that will improve public services provided and ensure their transparency.

El Otmani also mentioned the "Digital Factory" project, through which the ADD has been able to develop specific applications to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

Subsequently, the members of the Board followed a presentation by the ADD Director-General, which focused on the rate of implementation of the decisions approved at previous meetings.

Following the presentation and a general debate, the Board determined the ADD's provisional programs for 2021-2023, the agency's annual action plan, and its budget for the year 2021. The ADD Board also approved a set of management decisions, the press release concluded.

MAP 20 January 2021