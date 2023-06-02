Head of Government Chairs 10th Meeting of Ministerial Commission on Moroccan Expats, Migration Affairs

Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Thursday chaired the 10th meeting of the ministerial commission in charge of Moroccan expatriates and migration affairs.

This meeting provided an opportunity to present the conclusions of the work of the thematic commissions, which focused on the elaboration of an executive program for the implementation of the high royal directives contained in the speech delivered by HM King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, according to a statement issued by the Department of the Head of Government.

On this occasion, Akhannouch called on all parties concerned to speed up the implementation of the various provisions foreseen in the executive program for the implementation of the contents of the royal address, in order to meet the expectations of the MREs.

This particularly stands with regard to the preservation of their rights and interests, the simplification and digitalization of administrative procedures and services, the development of the skills and talents of the Moroccan community living abroad and facilitating their access to investments in their homeland, the same source added.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, explained that in the context of interaction with the contents of the royal speech of 20 August 2022, and following the recommendations of the 9th meeting of the ministerial commission held on 30 August 2022, during which it was decided to set up thematic committees in charge of drawing up an executive program that brings together the various measures related to the implementation of the royal high instructions on expatriates, the technical commission held its 10th meeting on 14 November 2022 to set up these committees.

These are the committees for the promotion of MRE investments in the Kingdom, the mobilization of their competencies, the promotion of administrative services and MRE rights, the consolidation of identity and the rehabilitation and modernization of the institutional framework.

In this regard, Bourita recalled the work of the thematic committees, which have held 16 meetings thanks to the mobilization and participation of the various ministries and public and private institutions concerned, in addition to the holding of a new meeting of the technical committee on 17 January 2023, dedicated to the presentation and review of the recommendations resulting from the work of these committees, added the same source.

(MAP 02.06.2023)