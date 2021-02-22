Head of Government :Current Situation Requires Better Development of ICT, Offshoring

Saad Dine El Otmani on Monday stressed the need to further develop the sector of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and Offshoring in Morocco, in light of the challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic in the fields of communication and digitalization.

The ICT and offshoring sector is of paramount importance, said El Otmani who received the President of the Federation of Information Technology, Telecommunications and Offshoring (APEBI), Amine Zarouk, and several Federation members.

Huge opportunities have emerged from the Covid-19 crisis and the sector could benefit from them, according to a statement by the Department of the Head of Government.

On this occasion, the APEBI highlighted the many opportunities offered by the ICT and Offshoring sector in response to the economic situation imposed by the health containment, but also to accompany the major project of digital transformation in Morocco, according to the same source.

In that regard, APEBI head observed that despite the loss of thousands of jobs due to the coronavirus, the corner could be turned through bold measures, based on the findings of several studies.

"These studies have shown that the sector could become, in the near future, an essential provider of jobs and would allow the recovery of lost jobs," he said, presenting a series of proposals that will help give a strong impetus to certain projects launched in the Kingdom, such as the simplification of procedures and digitalization.

The Head of Government has reacted favorably to these proposals and promised to examine them with a view to developing an action plan to accompany the sector, in coordination with the supervisory department, namely the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and the Green and Digital Economy, the statement said.

MAP 22 February 2021